Minister warns officials on slackness in COVID-19 aid

MYSURU

15 August 2020 19:58 IST

Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar on Saturday expressed displeasure over officials’ inattention with regard to COVID-19 management in the district and warned that such an attitude will not be tolerated.

“If all of you join hands in the fight and work resourcefully, the entire district administration will come for praise. The officials should keep themselves updated with information and share details at the meetings since none of them voluntarily speak barring the Deputy Commissioner or the respective MLAs,” he told a meeting convened to review steps taken on controlling the pandemic.

Advertising

Advertising

The Minister’s warning comes at a time when Mysuru is witnessing an alarming rise in COVID-19 cases and the death toll is nearing the 300-mark.

Mr. Somashekar also expressed displeasure over the non-functional crematorium at Jayanagar here and sought to know the reason for it not being put to use despite having been built seven years ago.

He accused the officials of being unresponsive on making it operational and said the facility could have been made available to the public long ago.

Mr. Somashekar asked the officials concerned to inspect the facility for its evaluation and make it serviceable soon by taking up any additional works needed.