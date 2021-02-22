Minister warns of strict action against waste dumpers on ORR

MYSURU

₹120-cr. Ring Road asphalting works take off

The much-awaited asphalting of the six-lane 42-km-long Outer Ring Road (ORR), which has become a major carriageway here linking key national and state highways, got off to a start on Monday.

This is the first-ever end-to-end asphalting of the road taken up after its formation. ORR is now under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), after the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA), which constructed the road under JNNURM, handed it over to the NHAI.

Launching the works, Minister in-charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar said the entire road stretch had been cleaned ahead of the work. “The debris that was dumped all these years along the ORR had been cleared in a one-time drive. If debris is dumped again, case will be booked against the wrongdoers, imposing a hefty penalty on them. Vehicles carrying the debris and dumping on the ORR will be seized,” he warned.

Mysuru MP Pratap Simha and G.T. Deve Gowda, MLA, were present.

Mr. Somashekar said the drivers of such vehicles would also be booked.

“Without any mercy, we shall act against the wrongdoers. The debris has to be disposed only at the site identified and designated by the MUDA/MCC. Strict action is guaranteed if waste is thrown illegally along the ORR anymore,” he said.