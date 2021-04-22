Minister warns of action over black marketing of Remdesivir

MYSURU

22 April 2021 19:06 IST

95 per cent of patients don’t need hospitalisation, can be treated at home with telemedicine aid, says Sudhakar

Minister for Health and Medical Education K. Sudhakar on Thursday warned that action would be taken against officers of the Office of Drug Controller here if Remdesivir injections were found to be sold in the black market.

The Minister told the officers to take stringent measures against black marketing of the drug amidst the surge for its demand for treating COVID-19 patients.

The Minister was speaking at a meeting held at the ZP office to review the COVID-19 situation in Mysuru. Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar was present.

Dr .Sudhakar told the administrators of Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMCRI) to make available nearly 1,000 beds at the K.R. Hospital for COVID-19 treatment in the next two to three days. “MMCRI is as capable as the Bangalore Medical College. The MMCRI administration has to become active in scaling up the facilities since about 2,000 beds are available in K.R. Hospital attached to the MMCRI.”

Early tracing of the infected can help in providing treatment in the initial stage of the infection and early recovery. In this regard, the Mysuru district administration has taken a proactive step. Also, the vaccination coverage is also commendable in Mysuru, he felt.

Dr. Sudhakar told the officials to focus on tracing the primary and secondary contacts of the infected as it will help in controlling the spread of the infection.

As many as 95 per cent of patients don’t need hospitalisation. They can be treated at their homes through telemedicine. There should be no doubt or anxiety on this, he advised.

Tanveer Sait, L. Nagendra, Ashwin Kumar, and Anil Chikkamadu, MLAs; Mayor Rukhmini Made Gowda, Commissioner of Police Chandragupta and others attended the meeting.

Earlier, Dr. Sudhakar, accompanied by Mr. Somashekar, Mr. Nagendra, Deputy Commissioner Rohini Sindhuri, MMCRI Dean and Director C.P. Nanjaraj and others inspected the District Hospital and the Trauma Care Centre where the COVID-19 patients are under treatment. The Ministers also visited Columbia Asia and Narayana Multispeciality Hospitals and spoke to the doctors. They enquired about the treatment for COVID-19 patients and vaccination coverage.