Minister warns of action against lethargic officials, contractors

He was reviewing the progress of public works taken up in Yelburga and Kukanur taluks

Minister for Mines and Geology and Women and Child Development Halappa Achar during a review meeting at Koppal Deputy Commissioner’s office on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

He was reviewing the progress of public works taken up in Yelburga and Kukanur taluks

Taking exception to the works moving at a slow pace, Minister for Mines and Geology and Women and Child Development Halappa Achar warned of stringent legal and disciplinary actions against the officers as well as the contractors responsible for the slow-moving projects.

He was, at Deputy Commissioner’s office in Koppal on Saturday, reviewing the progress of public works taken up in Yelburga and Kukanur taluks under the Multi-village Drinking Water Supply Scheme and Jal Jeevan Mission on the basis of Design, Built, Operate and Transfer (DBOT)

“I found that some of the works taken up five years ago are not yet completed. The officers who were supposed to ensure that the works would be completed within the stipulated times and the contractors who have taken up the task are coming up with one after other pretexts. This is happening despite the government’s complete cooperation. It shows the lethargy and disinterest of contractors and officers which cannot be tolerated. I hereby warn you of legal action if you fail to complete all the pending works before August 15, 2022,” Mr. Achar said.

When the officers briefed about the drinking water supply situation in Yelburga taluk, the Minister found that some of the villages remain outside the ambit of the drinking wate supply projects and questioned the officers when they would cover them.

“As per the report you presented, 18 villages should be provided with drinking water in a single project. However, only 14 are getting water. When would you cover the remaining four villages? What are the problems you are facing? You should ensure that all the targeted villages under the project should get water within 15 days. Fix the problems and supply the water. The contractors who fail to comply would be blacklisted,” Mr. Achar said.

The minister also directed the officers to submit a report within a week on the number of villages that were being supplied with drinking water under the schemes and the amount of water supplied to them on a daily basis.

“You should send your daily reports on the water supply to the Gram Panchayats concerned through email. It is the responsibility of project Management Company,” the minister said.

Chief Executive Officer of Zilla Panchayat Fouzia Taranum told the contractors to repair the roads that were damaged during the water-pipe laying work.

“Try to devise alternative methods to avoid damaging roads for laying water pipeline. If it is inevitable to dig the road, it is then your responsibility to repair it,” she said.

Hemalatha Naik, MLC and Basanagouda, Engineer of Rural Drinking Water and Sanitation Department were, apart from officers and contractors concerned, were present.