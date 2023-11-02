Minister warns doctors at VIMS to be punctual

November 02, 2023 09:10 pm | Updated 09:10 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Medical Education Minister Sharanprakash Patil has directed government doctors and other staff at Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences (VIMS) Ballari to be punctual and refrain from leaving the hospital during working hours.

Chairing a review meeting at VIMS here on Thursday, Dr. Patil said patients still prefer the public health sector with a hope of getting good treatment, so doctors should be available on time. He also instructed the VIMS chief Administrative officer Siddarameshwar to keep track of doctors’ behavior with the patients.

Dr. Patil asked the authorities to submit details of equipment required for the institute. The X-ray machine installed at the hospital is not working for the last few months, and patients were forced to get X-rays done from outside in private laboratories. The Minister asked the authorities concerned to get the X-ray machine repaired immediately.

He suggested the VIMS authorities to display boards at various junctions on the premises highlighting the facilities available in the hospital.

The Minister also directed to create awareness about the dental treatments available at the newly established Dental College and Research Institute at Ballari.

Dr. Patil directed the heads of various departments to conduct monthly meetings to discuss the measures to be taken to improve the quality of healthcare facilities. He also warned that the doctors referring patients to private hospitals would be held accountable and face stringent action.

He also collected the details of construction works of a 300-seating capacity examination hall and the 400-bed Mother and Child Hospital building.

Later, he interacted with the patients at the hospital and received information about the available facilities.

