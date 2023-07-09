HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister vows to address woes of rural co-operatives 

Rajanna says there is a need to pay increased attention to resolve the problems plaguing the co-operatives in the rural areas in Karnataka

July 09, 2023 08:53 pm | Updated 08:53 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Co-operation K.N. Rajanna and Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa at the centenary celebrations of Graduates Co-operative Bank in Mysuru on Sunday, July 9.

Minister for Co-operation K.N. Rajanna and Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa at the centenary celebrations of Graduates Co-operative Bank in Mysuru on Sunday, July 9. | Photo Credit: M.A. Sriram

Minister for Co-operation K.N. Rajanna has assured to initiate steps necessary to address woes plaguing the rural co-operatives in Karnataka.

Participating in the centenary celebrations of the Graduates Co-operative Bank in Mysuru on Sunday, July 9, Mr. Rajanna said there was a need to pay increased attention to resolve the problems plaguing the co-operatives in the rural areas.

Soon after the process of establishing primary agricultural credit societies in all the gram panchayats is completed by December this year, the government will embark upon the exercise of understanding the problems of the rural co-operatives and take necessary steps to address them, he said.

The rural co-operative institutions will be made useful to every villager, he said.

Minister for Social Welfare H.C. Mahadevappa, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, described Karnataka as the “cradle” of the country’s co-operative movement in the country that espoused the ideals of personalities like Dr. B.R. Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and Amartya Sen.

The co-operative banks had also helped remove inequalities in the society while strengthening the country’s economy.

He said the Graduates’ Co-operative Bank in Mysuru, which had been founded by Prof. S.N. Subba Rao in 1923, had a special place in the co-operative field.

The bank, which was initially established to serve graduates, including engineers and doctors, had witnessed tremendous growth by adopting technology and moving with the times, he said.

A.H. Vishwanath, Former Minister and present MLC; Marithibbegowda and D. Thimmaiah, MLCs; T.S. Srivatsa, MLA; Mayor Shivakumar, bank president N. Srinivas and others were also present on the occasion.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.