Minister visits vet college

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chavan visited the Veterinary College at Chikkahonnenahalli near Hassan on Saturday and discussed the facilities required for the college with the staff members.
The college, set up on the outskirts of the city, has no proper approach road to connect the city. M.C. Shivakumar, Dean of the college, brought this issue to the notice of the Minister. He also stressed the need for improvement of two tanks, which the college could maintain.
The Minister said he would discuss the issues with officers concerned and try to resolve them. He also suggested that Hassan MLA Preetham Gowda, who was also present at the time, resolve the issue concerned with the approach road. The MLA said the price of land close to the college had gone up in the recent days and it would require ₹ 25 crore to acquire the land. “Instead, it is better to get the existing road improved so that people could visit the campus without any difficulty”, he said.
