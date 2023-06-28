HamberMenu
Minister visits those affected by contaminated water in Himalapur village

June 28, 2023 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur at the hospital in Yadgir on Wednesday.

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur at the hospital in Yadgir on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur visited Himalapur village in Gurmitkal taluk of the district where 86 people, from Monday to Wednesday, have taken treatment for vomiting and diarrhea after drinking suspected contaminated water.

Out of 86 persons, 35 had been admitted to different hospitals and the remaining have taken treatment as outpatients. Of the 35 patients, 26 including six patients are in a makeshift hospital in Himalapur, 15 in taluk hospital in Gurmitkal, four are in district hospital in Yadgir and one patient is in Raichur getting treatment.

The Minister instructed the officials present to clean water storage points such as overhead tanks and take up repair work of the pipelines through which drinking water is supplied to prevent such incidents in future.

He also visited the hospitals and wished the patients a speedy recovery. The Minister directed the Health Department officials to provide better treatment to the affected people and inform the district administration often about the situation and seek help if required.

Deputy Commissioner R. Snehal, Deputy Secretary to Zilla Panchayat Amaresh Naik, Assistant Commissioner of Yadgir sub-division Shalam Hussain, Deputy Superintendent of Police Basaveshwar, and Taluk Health Officer Hanumanth Reddy were present. 

