Minister visits rain-hit villages in K.R. Pet

Houses in several villages in the taluk damaged since last three days

Minister for Youth Empowerment and Sports, and Sericulture Narayana Gowda on Tuesday visited rain-affected villages in K.R. Pet.

Mr. Gowda, who represents K.R. Pet in the State Assembly, distributed relief cheques to those affected by the recent rains and whose houses were damaged.

Many houses in Muduvinakodi, Akkihebbal, Somanathapura, Sakshibeedu, Gubbahalli, Chikkamandagere and other villages were damaged. The gusty wind had uprooted many coconut and mango trees.

Mr. Gowda gave away a relief cheque of ₹75,000 and ₹10,000 in cash to Subbarao whose house suffered damage in the rains at Akkihebbal. In his individual capacity, the Minister gave ₹10,000 cash to Ramesh whose house was partially damaged in the same village. The Minister gave away a cheque for ₹30,000 to Gangadhar whose house was damaged..

The Minister consoled the family of Mahadeva who died of electrocution during rains at Sakshibeedu village. He presented a cheque of ₹25,000 to the next of kin of family. “All financial relief will be extended to the family by the government and steps in this regard will be taken,” he said.