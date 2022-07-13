Minister visits rain-hit villages, distributes cheques  

As many as 201 houses damaged in Bidar district from July 1 till date

Minister for Handloom, Textiles, and Sugar Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa distributing compensation cheques to families whose houses were partially damaged at Daddapur village in Bidar district on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Handloom, Textiles, Sugarcane Development and Sugar Shankar B. Patil Munenakoppa, who is also in-charge of Bidar and Raichur districts, visited rain-affected villages on Wednesday and distributed cheques for financial aid to families whose houses were damaged in rain across Bidar district.

Mr. Munenakoppa, along with Member of Legislative Assembly Rahim Khan and Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govind Reddy, visited Daddapur village and distributed ₹10,000 compensation to families whose houses were partially damaged due to rain.

He also visited agricultural fields in Chambol village where standing crops in large areas were damaged due to pest attack.

201 houses damaged

As many as 201 houses, including 58 houses in Aurad taluk, 46 houses in Basavakalyan, 38 houses in Bidar, 20 in Chitaguppa, 15 each in Bhalki and Kamalnagar taluks, seven houses in Humnabad and two houses in Hulsoor, were damaged from July 1 till date.

Bidar district received 40.41 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours. Aurad town recorded the highest rainfall of 70 mm.

The Minister also visited the bereaved families of seven victims who died in a road accident recently in Bahraich district of Uttar Pradesh. He handed over cheques for ₹5 lakh each to the families of all the seven deceased.