Minister visits rain-hit villages, assures people of relief

July 28, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:36 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Labour Minister and Dharwad district in-charge Santosh Lad has said that a detailed project report (DPR) on proper utilisation of water available in the Benni Halla stream during the rainy season is being prepared and it is estimated to cost around ₹500 crore.

Speaking to presspersons after visiting rain-affected and flood-hit villages of Kundgol taluk in Dharwad district on Friday, he said that he is collecting information on related projects that have been either initiated or have already been planned during the previous regime and subsequently, funds will be allocated in a phased manner.

He said that it has been noticed that while there was deficit rainfall in the month of June, there has been more than average rainfall during July. Consequently, roads and some bridges have been damaged and there is inundation in farmland at some places.

ADVERTISEMENT

Like being done elsewhere, a survey on the damage has already been launched and subsequently, relief measures will be taken, he said.

Like in Navalgund taluk, in Kundgol taluk too, several roads and houses have suffered damage. “Officials have already been directed to conduct spot inspection and take immediate action. After categorising house damage into three categories, compensation will be released. The Allapur Tank has breached and immediate relief measures have been taken. I will visit Allapur Tank on Saturday to assess the ground reality,” he said.

Visit

Meanwhile, the Minister visited the rain damaged house of Hanumanthappa Mattigatti in Sherewad village, the inundated farmland of Fakirappa in Betadur village and garlanded the statue of martyr Hanumanthappa Koppad in Betadur.

He asked the officials to do factual reporting of the rain damage so that the affected families receive commensurate compensation.

More buses sought

During his visit to Sherewad village, several schoolchildren approached the Minister seeking additional buses for them. Member of Legislative Assembly M.R. Patil too requested the Minister to provide additional buses during peak hours. The Minister responded positively to their demand and told them that steps will be taken to increase bus schedules.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad Gurudatta Hegde, Assistant Commissioner Ashok Teli, Kundgol tahsildar Shailesh Paramanand, Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Mahesh Kuriyavar and other officials during his visit.

Later, chairing a review meeting in Kundgol, the Minister asked the officials to ensure that they are available in the headquarters to immediately resolve rain-related issues. He said that all the taluk officials should shift their residence to Kundgol within a week and if not, action will be initiated against them.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.