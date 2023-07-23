ADVERTISEMENT

Minister visits rain-affected areas in Dharwad

July 23, 2023 08:25 pm | Updated 08:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Santosh Lad and others during a visit to rain-affected villages in Dharwad district on Sunday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Dharwad district in-charge Minister Santosh Lad visited rain-affected areas in the district on Sunday and met some affected families.

He told officials to ensure that all flood relief works are taken up in time and that the affected people did not face any problems.

He said that a new bridge will be built as the existing one in Kambaraganavi village near Alnavar is prone to submergence.

He said that the submergence of the bridge is causing great inconvenience to the public and the new structure will be built at a higher level. The State government will release ₹1.5 crore for the purpose immediately, he said. Officials said that the height of the 300-metre-long bridge will be increased by at least five metres.

The Minister also said that 62 Anganwadi buildings affected by rain will be repaired. If necessary, new rooms will be built, he said. As many as 19 buildings are being repaired. A proposal for construction of 32 buildings is being sent to the government, he said.

