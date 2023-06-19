Minister visits Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences

June 19, 2023 09:19 pm | Updated 09:19 pm IST - Belagavi

Minister for Labour Welfare and district in-charge Santosh Lad visited Karnataka Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) in Hubballi on Monday.

He spoke to doctors, interacted with patients and reviewed the facilities and services.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde, Member of Legislative Assembly Prasad Abbayya, Municipal Commissioner Gopalkrishna B. and others.

Mr. Lad visited the general ward, paediatric ward, maternity ward, surgery ward, medicine counter and administrative block of KIMS.

He listened to grievances of patients and their attendants who had come from far away districts.

He asked them about service being rendered by doctors and staff and the availability of medicine. He asked KIMS director Ramalingappa Antaratani to keep an eye on staff responsible for ensuring cleanliness in the hospital.

Mr. Lad told journalists later that he will try to get more funds and equipment for the hospital.

“We will try to provide more funds for KIMS and will take action on promotion of staff and other works at the hospital,” he said.

He said that he was was happy over the cleanliness and maintenance at the hospital.

“I spoke to some patients and their attendants. I found that they expressed pleasure over service and facilities available here,” the Minister said.

Tahsildar Kallanagouda Patil, corporators, KIMS doctors and others were present.

