Minister visits isolation ward, interacts with patients

Forest Minister and Ballari district in-charge B.S. Anand Singh on Wednesday wore a personal protection equipment (PPE) and visited an isolation ward established at the Government Dental College and Research Institute here on Wednesday and heard grievances of COVID-19 patients.

Mr. Singh interacting with the patients enquired about the facilities available in the isolation centre and treatment given by the doctors. The patients expressed satisfaction over medical treatment being given. Mr. Singh lauded the efforts of the doctors for working arduously, being in the forefront of the battle against COVID-19. Due to the dedication of the doctors and medical staff, most COVID-19 patients admitted here have been treated successfully, he added.

Every support would be provided to health workers in the fight against coronavirus, he said. He also directed the district administration to book suo motu cases against those visiting public places in violation of home quarantine norms.

Director of Vijayanagar Institute of Medical Sciences Devanand, Deputy Commissioner S.S. Nakul and doctors were present.