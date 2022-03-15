Minister visits Holalur

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit the village on April 24

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa visited Holalur near Shivamogga on Tuesday in view of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the village next month to take part in the Panchayat Divas programme.

The Minister inspected the places where the programme could be held and reviewed the preparations done so far. The PM is scheduled to visit the village on April 24.

The Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme has been implemented very well in Holalur. By the end of March, every house would get drinking water supply through individual taps. Besides that the work to segregate municipal waste at the collection point was under progress, he said.

The Minister was accompanied by Lok Sabha member B.Y.Raghavendra, and senior officers of the Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Department and Shivamogga district administration.