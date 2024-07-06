GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Minister visits HIMS in Hassan, says hospitals equipped to treat dengue cases

Published - July 06, 2024 08:59 pm IST - Shivamogga

The Hindu Bureau
Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharanprakash Patil visited HIMS in Hassan on Saturday.

Medical Education Minister Dr. Sharanprakash Patil visited HIMS in Hassan on Saturday. | Photo Credit: PRAKASH HASSAN

Minister for Medical Education Dr.Sharanprakash Patil has said the State Government is taking all measures to prevent the spread of dengue cases as well as to treat the infected patients.

Speaking to presspersons during his visit to Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, the minister said he had been visiting the medical colleges in the last four days and reviewing the measures taken to treat the patients. “I have visited medical colleges at Mandya, Kodagu, Chikkamagaluru. The colleges are equipped to treat the patients. There is no truth in the allegations of the opposition parties leaders that we are not taking necessary steps,” he said.

The spread of the disease could be tackled by taking steps for source reduction. “We have told the hospital to report all fever cases. Arrangements have been made for the necessary tests. On the preventive aspect, we are working on source reduction, avoiding stagnation of fresh water, and spreading awareness among the public,” he said.

The minister visited the hospital and inquired about the condition of dengue patients being treated there.

