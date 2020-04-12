Minister visits fever clinics

In the wake of the continued lockdown in the district, the Dharwad district administration has set up seven ‘fever clinics’ in the twin cities of Hubballi and Dharwad to help those in need get medical assistance. On Saturday, Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar, who is also the district in-charge, visited the clinics.

The objective is speedy diagnosis of COVID-19 symptoms such as fever, cough, respiratory problems, and dehydration. These fever clinics have been set up under the National Urban Health Mission.

Mr. Shettar visited the fever clinic set up at Purohit Nagar near Tejaswi Nagar in Dharwad and sought details of its functioning and inspected the facilities there.

Deputy Commissioner Deepa M. said the fever clinics were being run with the help of doctors and paramedical staff serving at Urban Primary Health Centres. “All the necessary medical equipment and protective gear, including thermal scanner, N-95 masks, and hand sanitisers, have been provided to the clinics. The cost is being borne using the district calamity relief grants,” she said.

District Health and Family Welfare Officer Yashwanth Madeenkar said that the clinics have been set up at the Dharwad District Hospital, Madarmaddi, Barakotri, Purohit Nagar in Dharwad, Chitaguppi Hospital, and KIMS Hospital (two clinics) in Hubballi. RCH Officer S.M. Honakeri said the waste generated at these clinics would be treated as biomedical waste and disposed of as per the guidelines. If private clinics intend to function as fever clinics, they should be registered first and then will be given proper training to extend the required medical assistance, he said.