ADVERTISEMENT

Minister visits families of lightning strike victims at Yadgir’s Jinakeri Tanda

Published - September 24, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau

Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur during his visit on Tuesday to Jinakeri Tanda in Yadgir district to meet families of the lightning strike victims. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur on Tuesday visited the Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) where those who survived a lightning strike in Jinakeri Tanda on Monday evening are getting treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of four people, including three from a family, were killed on the spot and seven sustained injuries after they were struck by lightning.

Mr. Darshanapur discussed with doctors about the health condition of the injured people and directed those concerned to provide the necessary treatment, while wishing them speedy recovery.

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, he visited Jinakeri Tanda and expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased. He promised compensation for the families of the victims.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The Minister gave ₹1 lakh on his own for the cremation of the dead.

In Monday’s lightning strike, 32-year-old Kishan Jadhav, 22-year-old Channu Jadhav and 28-year-old Sunibai Rathod, all from the same family, and 18-year-old Nenu Jadhav were killed on the spot after being struck by lightning as they were taking shelter at a tiny temple when it was raining heavily.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US