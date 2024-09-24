Minister visits families of lightning strike victims at Yadgir’s Jinakeri Tanda

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur on Tuesday visited the Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) where those who survived a lightning strike in Jinakeri Tanda on Monday evening are getting treatment.

A total of four people, including three from a family, were killed on the spot and seven sustained injuries after they were struck by lightning.

Mr. Darshanapur discussed with doctors about the health condition of the injured people and directed those concerned to provide the necessary treatment, while wishing them speedy recovery.

Later, he visited Jinakeri Tanda and expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased. He promised compensation for the families of the victims.

The Minister gave ₹1 lakh on his own for the cremation of the dead.

In Monday’s lightning strike, 32-year-old Kishan Jadhav, 22-year-old Channu Jadhav and 28-year-old Sunibai Rathod, all from the same family, and 18-year-old Nenu Jadhav were killed on the spot after being struck by lightning as they were taking shelter at a tiny temple when it was raining heavily.

