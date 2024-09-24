GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister visits families of lightning strike victims at Yadgir’s Jinakeri Tanda

Published - September 24, 2024 08:57 pm IST - Yadgir

The Hindu Bureau
Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur during his visit on Tuesday to Jinakeri Tanda in Yadgir district to meet families of the lightning strike victims.

Minister Sharanabasappa Darshanapur during his visit on Tuesday to Jinakeri Tanda in Yadgir district to meet families of the lightning strike victims. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Small Scale Industries and Public Enterprises Sharanabasappa Darshanapur on Tuesday visited the Yadgir Institute of Medical Sciences (YIMS) where those who survived a lightning strike in Jinakeri Tanda on Monday evening are getting treatment.

A total of four people, including three from a family, were killed on the spot and seven sustained injuries after they were struck by lightning.

Mr. Darshanapur discussed with doctors about the health condition of the injured people and directed those concerned to provide the necessary treatment, while wishing them speedy recovery.

Later, he visited Jinakeri Tanda and expressed his condolences to the family members of the deceased. He promised compensation for the families of the victims.

The Minister gave ₹1 lakh on his own for the cremation of the dead.

In Monday’s lightning strike, 32-year-old Kishan Jadhav, 22-year-old Channu Jadhav and 28-year-old Sunibai Rathod, all from the same family, and 18-year-old Nenu Jadhav were killed on the spot after being struck by lightning as they were taking shelter at a tiny temple when it was raining heavily.

Published - September 24, 2024 08:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.