Minister visits District Hospital, Mother and Child Hospital in Haveri, holds meeting

Published - July 01, 2024 08:46 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Shivanand Patil takes health officials to task in the wake of the absence of two doctors in the District Hospital

The Hindu Bureau

District in-charge Minister Shivanand Patil talking to officials during his visit to the District Hospital and Mother and Child Hospital in Haveri on Monday. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

Minister for Textiles, Sugarcane Development, Sugar and Agricultural Marketing and Haveri district in-charge Shivanand Patil visited the District Hospital and the Mother and Child Hospital in Haveri on Monday and held a detailed meeting with health officials.

The Minister first visited the out-patient department and then in-patient wards, sought details from the officials about the number of patients in each department.

Subsequently, he inspected the intensive care unit in the District Hospital.

The Minister took the health officials to task in the wake of the absence of two doctors in the hospital and also sought details on the number of dengue cases and the treatment being given.

Mr. Patil also sought details on the precautionary measures taken by the administration and health awareness programmes conducted to sensitise the general public.

During his meeting with the health officials, he sought details on the number of patients getting treated at the district and taluk hospitals, number of beds available and also details of the doctors and para medical staff available at these hospitals.

Seeking details on whether there is any shortage of health staff, the Minister asked the officials about the measures taken to address the issue.

At the Mother and Child Hospital, the Minister inspected the facilities and directed the officials to take steps to expedite the work on the hospital building, get it completed at the earliest and hand it over to the Health Department.

Subsequently, the Minister visited the Circuit House premises to review the progress of the buildings under construction.

He was accompanied by Deputy Speaker of Assembly Rudrappa Lamani, Deputy Commissioner Raghunandan Murthy, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Akshy Sridhar, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Jayanand and others.

