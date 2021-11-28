Minister visits college

Minister for Textiles and Sugar Shankar Patil Munenakoppa on Sunday visited the Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Medical and College and Hospital premises in Dharwad, where over 300 people tested positive for COVID-19 this week.

“There is no need to panic about the incident wherein some have have tested positive for COVID-19. The situation is under control. The whole area is declared a containment zone, along with an area in a radius of 500 metres around the premises. Strict compliance of COVID-19 protocol will be followed,’’ the Minister told journalists after the visit. He said that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai was closely monitoring the situation.

COVID-19 tests were conducted on all the 3,973 doctors, staff and students of the college. Of these, 306 tested positive. The tests followed complaints by some students that they have symptoms such as cough and fever. This followed a cultural programme organised in the Dr. Veerendra Heggade Auditorium in Dharwad from November 15-19, in which the students and parents participated.

Member of Legislative Assembly Arvind Bellad, Deputy Commissioner Nitish Patil, Niranjan Kumar, Sri Dharmasthala Manjunatheswara Deemed to be University Vice-Chancellor B. Gopalkrishna, Deputy Commissioner of Police Sahil Bagla, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Yashwant Madinkar, District Surveillance Officer Sujata Hasavimath and others were present.