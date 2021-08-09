Minister visits border areas in Bidar district

Animal Husbandry Minister and Bidar district in-charge Prabhu Chauhan paid visits to Karnataka-Maharashtra border areas in Bidar district on Monday and took stock of the functioning of check-posts established there for preventing the spread of COVID-19 from the neighbouring State.

“Kerala and Maharashtra are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 positive cases. The government has, hence, decided to keep a strict vigil in areas in the State that share their borders with these States to prevent infected people from coming.

“Officials at the check-posts should work round the clock and ensure that infected persons do not enter the State. There are reports that people travelling from Maharashtra are infiltrating into the State through remote roads, avoiding the check-posts. The officers concerned should look into the issue,” Mr. Chauhan told the officers at a check-post near Examba in Aurad taluk, while issuing a warning to lethargic government servants who fail to discharge their duties of stringent action.

Expressing displeasure over people not following guidelines and COVID-19 appropriate behaviour, the Minister said that irresponsibility on the part of people in following government directions will defeat the very purpose of preventing the deadly virus from further spreading.

“The very purpose of restrictions for the weekends imposed in the border districts is to prevent the further spread of the pandemic in the State. Despite our best efforts, people are found violating guidelines. I once again request people to strictly follow the restrictions,” Mr. Chauhan said.