Minister unveils new rate card for Indira canteens in Dharwad

As per official data, 9,12,500 people each have had breakfast, lunch and dinner at these canteens in the district in a year

Published - September 12, 2024 07:28 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
After unveiling a new rate card, Labour Minister Santosh Lad having food at an Indira Canteen in Dharwad on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. and others are seen.

After unveiling a new rate card, Labour Minister Santosh Lad having food at an Indira Canteen in Dharwad on Thursday. Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J. and others are seen. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

“The Indira Canteen programme initiated by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah under which common people are being served breakfast and lunch at just ₹5 a plate is a model programme for the whole country,” Labour Minister and district in-charge for Dharwad Santosh Lad has claimed.

Formally unveiling a new rate card and launching a menu containing different varieties of dishes at one such canteen on the premises of the Mini Vidhana Soudha in Dharwad on Thursday, Mr. Lad said that the programme has allowed the poor, labour and backward classes apart from others to get quality food at reduced rates.

The Minister said that in all, nine such canteens are functioning in Hubballi Dharwad Municipal Corporation limits and every canteen serves food to an average of 500 people daily.

As per official data, 9,12,500 people each have had breakfast, lunch and dinner at these canteens in the district in a year. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are all priced ₹5 a plate each. Breakfast is available between 7.30 a.m. and 10 a.m., lunch between 12.30 p.m. and 3 p.m. and dinner between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m.

On Thursday, the Minister released the new rate card and also the menu for the whole week.

Subsequently, the Minister ate jowar roti at the canteen after purchasing token for ₹5.

Deputy Commissioner Divya Prabhu G.R.J., Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi, Municipal Commissioner Ishwar Ullagaddi and other officials were present.

