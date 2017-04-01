Minister unhappy with sluggish work in regularisation of houses

Revenue Minister Kagodu Timmappa on Friday expressed unhappiness over the inordinate bureaucratic delays in regularising unauthorised houses built on government land. Speaking at a press conference after holding a review meeting at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here, the Minister said that Village Accountants, Panchayat Development Officers and Revenue Inspectors in some districts had not taken the task as seriously as the government wanted them to.

“We have received only around five lakh applications for regularisation of unauthorised houses in the rural areas under Section 94C of Karnataka Land Revenue Act 1964. There are another five lakh houses that are eligible for regularisation. The lower-level officers such as VAs, PDOs and RIs are not working satisfactorily despite the circulars and continuous follow-ups,” he said.

The Minister said that he had directed Deputy Commissioners and Chief Executive Officers of all districts to conduct a workshop for VAs, PDOs and RIs so that they can realise the gravity of the matter and work seriously.

“We are committed to granting land rights to those poor people who have built houses on government land and have been living there for decades. People are so innocent and ignorant that they are not aware of the government initiatives for granting them land rights. It is the responsibility of the government officials to make them aware of such rights and get the applications from them for regularisation,” he said.

Some taluks where officials worked hard and people’s awareness was high, received more number of applications, at times up to 10,000, against those taluks where officials’ lethargy could fetch only 500 applications, he added.

He warned that he would take stringent action against errant officers who did not comply with the directions of the government. “I have directed the Deputy Commissioner to randomly visit gram panchayats and see the progress made in getting applications from people. I too shall visit villages on a regular basis. If any officer is found lethargic and guilty, I will take strict disciplinary action,” he said.

Medical Education Minister Sharan Prakash Patil, Regional Commissioner Amlan Aditya Biswas, Deputy Commissioner Ujjwal Kumar Ghosh and ZP CEO Hephsiba Rani Korlapati were present.