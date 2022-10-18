Minister tweets first images of KIA 2nd terminal

A view of the second terminal of Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru set to be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. | Photo Credit: Twitter/@mla_sudhakar

Minister for Health and Family Welfare Dr. K. Sudhakar tweeted a video of the yet-to-be-inaugurated terminal 2 of Kempegowda International Airport, Bengaluru, on Tuesday. The terminal will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on November 11. “Billed as the garden terminal, Terminal-2 has been designed and developed to showcase the ethos of Namma Bengaluru as a garden city,” he tweeted. The Minister also tweeted a representational animated video of the 108-foot Kempegowda statue coming up near the airport, now christened “Statue of Prosperity”.