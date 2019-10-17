Minister to seek suggestions from former PU directors to streamline exam process

With less than six months left for the II PU examination, scheduled for March 2020, the State government is working towards ensuring that it goes off without a hitch.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar will be convening a meeting with former directors of the Department of Pre-University Education in order to make the examination and the evaluation system more robust.

At a press conference here on Wednesday after a review meeting of the Department Of Pre-University Education, he said that he had taken note of the Karnataka Secure Examination System, but was keen on strengthening and introducing precautionary measures so that the II PU examinations go smoothly.

“Each director has taken some measure to make the system better and I would like to know about this and take their suggestions so that the process can be streamlined further,” he said.

The department wants to put an end to mass copying.

“We are in the process of identifying places where mass copying is common and will take measures to control it,” said Mr. Kumar. He is looking at introducing measures to ensure that there are no paper leakages, mass copying, or anomalies at the evaluation stage.

The Minister said that he was in touch with the police to ensure that those accused of the previous paper leakages were under constant surveillance. “The stakes in the II PU examination are very high as there are competitive examination and students want to get into professional courses,” he said.

The Department Of Pre-University Education had initiated various measures including the installation of CCTV cameras in examination centres.