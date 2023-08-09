ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to seek allocation of ₹5 lakh for tribal families to build their houses

August 09, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Minister B. Nagendra speaking at the World Tribal Day celebrations at Sollepura village in H.D. Kote taluk near Mysuru on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Minister for Youth Empowerment, Sports, and Tribal Welfare B. Nagendra on Wednesday said he will urge the State government to allocate ₹5 lakh for tribal families to construct their houses.

Participating in International Day of the World’s Indigenous People or the World Tribal Day organised by the Tribal Welfare Department at Sollepura village in H.D. Kote taluk near here, Mr. Nagendra also assured to ensure that title deeds are provided to 3,318 tribal families, who were rehabilitated outside forest areas.

With a view to ensure that government facilities reach the tribal population, Mr. Nagendra said he was not only visiting the tribal villages, but also staying in the villages to better understand their problems.

He also assured to look into the problems faced by tribals living on the fringes of forest areas from man-animal conflicts. He said he will also work towards ensuring admission of tribal students in Ekalavya or Morarji Schools after completing their studies in Ashram schools.

H.D. Kote MLA Anil Chikkamadu said a decision had been taken by the government to increase the ration provided to the tribal families from the present six months to a year.

Meanwhile, tribal leader Kala Kalkar, who also spoke on the occasion, said the Ashram schools, where tribal children undergo education, are not providing quality education as the schools neither have permanent teachers nor wardens. He said the schools should be handed over to the Education Department.

