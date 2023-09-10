ADVERTISEMENT

Minister to lead Panchamasali Agitation Committee delegation to CM

September 10, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Woman and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar will lead a delegation of the Panchamasali Agitation Committee to Chief Minister Siddharamaiah in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

“I have been with the agitation since its launch. This is the sixth phase of the agitation and I am still supporting them. I fully understand the need for reservation for my community and I will convey all our concerns to the Chief Minister,” she said.

She said that she is proud to belong to the Panchamasali community. Kittur Rani Channamma was from the same community, she added.

Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami, Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi and others were present.

