HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Minister to lead Panchamasali Agitation Committee delegation to CM

September 10, 2023 09:25 pm | Updated 09:25 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Woman and Child Welfare Lakshmi Hebbalkar will lead a delegation of the Panchamasali Agitation Committee to Chief Minister Siddharamaiah in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

“I have been with the agitation since its launch. This is the sixth phase of the agitation and I am still supporting them. I fully understand the need for reservation for my community and I will convey all our concerns to the Chief Minister,” she said.

She said that she is proud to belong to the Panchamasali community. Kittur Rani Channamma was from the same community, she added.

Sri Basava Jaya Mrutyunjay Swami, Rajya Sabha member Iranna Kadadi and others were present.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.