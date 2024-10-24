Minister to lead delegation to Centre seeking revised compensation for land acquisition

Minister Satish Jarkiholi will lead a delegation of farmers to seek increased compensation for land acquired for the Belagavi Ring Road.

The Public Works Minister assured a delegation that met him recently with a demand for increased rates for the land sought for the construction of Halaga-Machhe Bypass.

The Minister’s office will communicate with Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari to seek an appointment.

Once it is obtained, they will travel to New Delhi to meet Mr. Gadkari and submit a memorandum.

Mr. Satish Jarkiholi will help farmers impress upon the Union Minister to increase the compensation amount, said a release.

The proposed ring road being built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) covers one half of the city and its outskirts.

It connects villages Halaga on the north-eastern side of Belagavi and Machche on the south-western side of the city.

The road connects the two national highways linking Pune with Bengaluru and Belagavi with Goa. The government plans to acquire 160 acres for the road.

Farmers in several villages along the 15-km road have been opposing land acquisition for the road, since the road was planned 13 years ago.

They have been demanding realignment of the ring road saying that they will be losing fertile farmland, which is their source of livelihood.

On at least three occasions, NHAI engineers have had to abandon work due to non-cooperation from land-owning farmers.

A group of petitions by farmers for cancelling or modification of land acquisition was not favoured by courts. Farmers groups have lost their appeal in the High Court and Supreme Court.

Revenue officials told the Minister that the process of land acquisition began in 2011. The second and third rounds were initiated in 2019 and 2021. The compensation amount has been increased to a total of ₹45 crore, up from the initial ₹15 crore.

Compensation for 77 acres has been paid to farmers and that for 55 acres has been deposited in court. The farmers, however, are seeking even higher amounts of compensation.

Responding to these demands, the Minister has assured them of leading a delegation to the Centre, said the release.