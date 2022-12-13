Minister to go to Ayodhya to offer silver brick

December 13, 2022 08:28 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 150-member team led by Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan, who is also district in charge Minister of Ramanagaram, will leave for Ayodhya to offer a silver brick to Lord Rama. The team will leave on December 14 evening, Mr. Narayan said on Tuesday. As Ramanagaram is known for silk, a silk saree would be offered to Sita Mata. Likewise, shalya would be offered to Rama and Lakshmana. The silver brick has been worshipped as per religious norms at Ramadevara Betta and Kengal Hanumantharaya temple.

