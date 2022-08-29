Minister to file defamation case against RUPSA president

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Primary Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh has decided to file a defamation case against the president of Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA).

He told reporters on Monday: “I will file a defamation case in court against those who have made baseless and false allegations against me.”

He said: “Allegations of corruption have been alleged against the Education Department. However, no complaints have been made to our office in this regard. No complaint has been lodged with the Commissioner’s office either. If a complaint is filed with evidence, appropriate inquiry will be conducted against the official concerned and action will be taken. The complaint can also be lodged with the investigating agencies and courts. Complaints with evidence are freely welcome. However, making baseless accusations displays height of irresponsibility.’’

“This false allegation may be made by some anti-education forces who do not tolerate this government’s initiatives taken for securing the future of children. There may also be a blackmailing strategy hidden in this,” opined the Minister.

Lokesh Talikatte, president of RUPSA, accused Mr. Nagesh and the officials of the department of indulging in rampant corruption.