Minister to file defamation case against RUPSA president

Staff Reporter Bengaluru
August 29, 2022 22:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Minister for Primary Education and Literacy B.C. Nagesh has decided to file a defamation case against the president of Registered Unaided Private Schools Management Association (RUPSA).

He told reporters on Monday: “I will file a defamation case in court against those who have made baseless and false allegations against me.”

He said: “Allegations of corruption have been alleged against the Education Department. However, no complaints have been made to our office in this regard. No complaint has been lodged with the Commissioner’s office either. If a complaint is filed with evidence, appropriate inquiry will be conducted against the official concerned and action will be taken. The complaint can also be lodged with the investigating agencies and courts. Complaints with evidence are freely welcome. However, making baseless accusations displays height of irresponsibility.’’

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“This false allegation may be made by some anti-education forces who do not tolerate this government’s initiatives taken for securing the future of children. There may also be a blackmailing strategy hidden in this,” opined the Minister.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Lokesh Talikatte, president of RUPSA, accused Mr. Nagesh and the officials of the department of indulging in rampant corruption.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app