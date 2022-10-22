Minister to discuss threat to heritage buildings in Mysuru with CM

Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar, who is also the Minister in charge of Mysuru district, said he will discuss the issue relating to the threat to heritage buildings in Mysuru with Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai. His assurance comes a day after a portion of first floor of Maharani’s Science College in Mysuru caved in on Friday, causing concern among the public.

Responding to concerns over the threat to heritage structures and the deplorable condition of the roads, Mr. Somashekar told reporters that there had been heavy rains this year, causing widespread damage. Necessary steps will be taken soon after the rains subside.

The collapse of a portion of Maharani’s Science College comes after a similiar collapse of portions of other heritage structures including Lansdowne Building, Devaraja Market, Fire Brigade station at Saraswathipuram, and Jayalakshmi Vilas Mansion during the last couple of years, besides the collapse of a portion of the fort wall around Mysuru Palace last Tuesday.

Candle light vigil

Heritage lovers of Mysuru and NGOs have organised a candle light vigil at 7 p.m. on October 23 in front of the Fire Brigade station in Saraswathipuram to protest against the neglect of the herigate structures in Mysuru. “Request everyone to join this protest and save the heritage tag of Mysuru”, said a statement by Let’s Do It Mysore, an NGO.

Fielding queries on the crop damage, Mr. Somashekar said Chief Minister has already spoken to the Deputy Commissioners of the districts. The Deputy Commissioners have submitted their reports to the government and the Chief Minister and Revenue Minister R. Ashok had taken necessary steps with regard to release of financial aid to the affected farmers.

Dasara expenditure

Mr. Somashekar said he will shortly reveal the details of the expenditure incurred by the government to celebrate the recent Dasara festival in Mysuru. As many as 19 Dasara Sub-Committees have given the details of their financial expenditure. The details are awaited from two more Sub-Committees. The full expenditure details will be shared with the media representatives once all the Sub Committees submit the same.

With regard to the transfer of Deputy Commissioner Bagadi Gautham, Mr. Somashekar said it was as per the government’s policy of transferring officials after one-and-a-half years.

It may be mentioned here that Mr. Gautham took charge as the Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru, replacing IAS officer Rohini Sindhuri, in June 2021.

GTD issue

Responding to former Minister G.T. Deve Gowda’s decision on continuing in the JD(S), Mr. Somashekar said his statement about the unpredictability of Mr. Gowda had come true. However, he said BJP had not extended an invitation to him to join the party. “We had not approached him with an invitation. He had won from the JD(S) and will continue in the party. What is special about it?”, he said.