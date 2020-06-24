Minister threatens action against violation of norms

Education officials are hoping not to repeat mistakes of the II PU English examination, which was held recently. In many centres in Bengaluru and other parts of the State, social distancing norms were reportedly violated much to the dismay of parents and students.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar has written a letter to officials stating that authorities concerned will be held responsible if any problems arise on Thursday while students sit for the board examination. An official involved in conducting the exam said: “We are working day in and day out for the smooth conduct of the exam. This letter has affected my morale. I hope that officials are not made scapegoats in case there are stray cases.”

They have been directed to ensure that parents do not crowd around centres.