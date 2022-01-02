Minister tests positive for COVID-19

Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. He is currently under home isolation.

The Minister on Saturday tweeted, “I’ve tested positive for COVID-19 today with mild symptoms. I have quarantined myself and taking all the necessary precautions and medication required. I would request those who came in contact with me to get themselves tested at the earliest.”

Sources in his office said that they have asked all his contacts to get tested. The Minister on Friday had attended several programmes.