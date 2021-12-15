Minister tells police to stop illegal transport of cattle, cattle meat

Belagavi

15 December 2021 18:22 IST

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan visited police station in Belagavi district

Minister for Animal Husbandry Prabhu Chavan has instructed the police to take all measures to stop illegal transport of cattle, cattle meat and other animal parts in Belagavi district of Karnataka.

He told police officers in Marihal police station near Belagavi that such offences should be strictly dealt with. He would direct senior police officers to track such cases and ensure that they end in conviction.

Earlier, members of Bajrang Dal and other organisations had accompanied the Minister to Marihal police station. They accused the police of lethargy and inaction against such alleged offences. “We keep alerting them about such things whenever we hear about them. But the police don’t act on time,” an activist alleged.

They claimed to have stopped a truck carrying skin of around 5,000 cattle, including cows and buffaloes, on December 10. A person who saw blood coloured liquid leaking from the truck had complained to the police. They stopped the truck near Marihal village and seized the vehicle, an activist said.

The Minister assured the activists that he would issue a general order in this regard.

MLA Anil Benake, former MLA Sanjay Patil and other leaders were present.