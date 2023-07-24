Minister tells officials to work towards successful implementation of guarantees’

July 24, 2023 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - MYSURU

Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district K. Venkatesh on Monday, July 24, told the officials to work sincerely towards successful implementation of the guarantees announced by Congress government, and ensure that the benefits reach the people.

Presiding over the KDP meeting at the Zilla Panchayat auditorium in Chamarajanagar, he said the tahsildars, executive officers and other officials concerned must work together in reaching out the benefits to the beneficiaries. All eligible people must get enrolled under the schemes already announced by the government. The registration for Gruha Jyothi and Gruha Lakshmi must go on without any hurdles, he directed.

The Minister also directed the officials to visit the enrolment centres and ensure that the beneficiaries undergo hassle-free registration under the guarantee schemes. In case of any problems, they need to be addressed immediately.

Secretary in charge of Chamarajanagar, N. Manjunatha Prasad told the officials to provide basic facilities at the service centres where the registrations are happening and advised them to ensure a smooth registration process without glitches.

Deputy Commissioner Shilpa Nag said 35,000 women have already enrolled under the Gruha Lakshmi scheme and added that the registration was being done at 270 service centres in the district. Out of 30,000 women enrolled under the scheme, 28,551 have already received allotment letters.

The Minister also collected information on the implementation of Shakti – free bus rides for women, and the direct benefit transfer under the Anna Bhagya scheme.

A.R. Krishnamurthy, MLA, suggested that sericulture, for which the district is famous, should be encouraged and said that the sericulture college at Kuderu should be strengthened.

C.N. Manje Gowda and D. Thimmaiah, MLCs, also spoke on the same issue and suggested that Chamarajanagar should get all the focus with regard to sericulture.

H.M. Ganesh Prasad, Gundlupet MLA, spoke about the shortage of teachers in some schools due to the recent transfers, and urged the Minister to direct department officials for immediate deployment of new teachers to the schools so that academic activities remain unaffected.