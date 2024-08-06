Minister tells officials to revive defunct lift irrigation projects

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju on Tuesday, August 6, told the officials to clear all encroachments around lakes and conserve the lake ecosystem in Mandya district. He also directed them to revive all defunct lift irrigation projects in the district.

The Minister was speaking at the meeting of the officials from the Department of Minor Irrigation at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here.

He advised the officials to prepare lake development plans in such a manner that the measures benefit farmers and the local populations, understanding the ground realities.

Out of 49 lift irrigation projects in Mandya, 37 are active and six are defunct, while six are under construction. Develop a plan for reviving all the defunct lift irrigation projects, he told the meeting.

The Minister also directed the department officials to engage farmers and activate the Irrigation Cooperative Societies, and work towards water conservation.

