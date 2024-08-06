GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Minister tells officials to revive defunct lift irrigation projects

He advises officials to prepare lake development plans in such a manner that the measures benefit farmers and the local populations, understanding the ground realities.

Published - August 06, 2024 08:44 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Minor Irrigation N.S. Boseraju at a meeting in Mandya on Tuesday, August 6.

Minister for Minor Irrigation N.S. Boseraju at a meeting in Mandya on Tuesday, August 6. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology N.S. Boseraju on Tuesday, August 6, told the officials to clear all encroachments around lakes and conserve the lake ecosystem in Mandya district. He also directed them to revive all defunct lift irrigation projects in the district.

The Minister was speaking at the meeting of the officials from the Department of Minor Irrigation at the Deputy Commissioner’s office here.

He advised the officials to prepare lake development plans in such a manner that the measures benefit farmers and the local populations, understanding the ground realities.

Out of 49 lift irrigation projects in Mandya, 37 are active and six are defunct, while six are under construction. Develop a plan for reviving all the defunct lift irrigation projects, he told the meeting.

The Minister also directed the department officials to engage farmers and activate the Irrigation Cooperative Societies, and work towards water conservation.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.