Minister tells officials to issue ID cards to tourist guides

Guides finding it tough to introduce themselves to tourists

Tourism Minister Anand Singh has directed officials to issue identity cards to tourist guides at heritage and tourist destinations in Karnataka.

Presiding over a meeting to review preparations for holding a conference of tourism ministers from south India in Bengaluru on October 28, the Minister said guides had expressed concern over the delay in issuing ID cards as well as their renewal.

In the absence of ID cards, it had become tough for guides to introduce themselves to tourists, particularly foreign tourists, at world heritage sites like Hampi.