Minister tells M.M. Hills temple authority to complete 512-room guest house

Minister in charge of Chamarajanagar district K. Venkatesh on Monday told the authorities of Shri Malai Mahadeshwaraswamy Kshetra Development Authority to complete the works on the construction of 512-room guest house at M.M. Hills by August 21, when the famous temple hosts the mega mass marriage event.

The guest house has come up in the master plan area of M.M. Hills.

The Minister was speaking while presiding over the meeting of the temple authority in Chamarajanagar.

Mr. Venkatesh, who is the Minister for Animal Husbandry and Sericulture and also the vice-chairman of the Temple Authority, collected details from the authorities on the progress in the construction works of the guest house, at the Deputy Commissioner’s office.

The Minister also reviewed the preparations that are being made for the annual mass marriage event at the hills. The mass marriage event will take place on August 21.

A detailed discussion took place on the works that are being taken up in the master plan area of the M.M. Hills. Service road, provision of facilities to the government schools coming under the limits of temple authority.

The Minister also discussed the steps to be taken to restrict the use of plastic at M.M. Hills and also the awareness to be taken in this direction. He also told the temple authority to establish a checking centre to restrict the entry of plastic into the temple area.

MSIL Chairman and MLA Puttarangashetty, MLAs M.R. Manjunath, A.R. Krishnamurthy, H.M. Ganesh Prasad, and others were present.

The Minister had inspected the works early this year and had asked the officials to expedite the development works.

The work on the construction of the guest house at the hills remains incomplete even three years after the start of the construction work. He had asked the temple authority to ready the guest house by March but the work is still on, and a new deadline has been given.

A large number of devotees who come in large numbers to M.M. Hills get accommodation if the guest house is completed as the number of devotees substantially increases during festivals and public holidays. The need for accommodation has been on the rise.

Many development works are being carried out at M.M. Hills Temple by Shri Malai Mahadeshwaraswamy Kshetra Development Authority, which has been told to complete the works, including the construction of a queue line for the devotees conceptualised on the Tirupati model, soon. The new system enables the smooth movement of devotees to the temple for the ‘darshan’ and the facility was being constructed at a cost of ₹49 crore. One out of four blocks in the basement was nearing completion.

