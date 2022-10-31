Minister takes U-turn on his ‘cash for post’ remarks, blames media

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 31, 2022 21:07 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Municipal Administration Minister N. Nagaraju (MTB) on Monday made a U-turn on his “cash for post” remarks and said the media had twisted his remarks.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said that some party workers had told him that the late inspector K.H. Nandish had spent ₹70-80 lakh. “I only asked them what he aimed to achieve by spending ₹70-80 lakh.”

Last week, in the video shot on October 27, the day of Nandish’s death, Mr. Nagaraju is purportedly heard saying, “They collect money left, right and centre and get involved in all kinds of things. This is their tension. They pay ₹70-80 lakh for posting; this is their tension. They are doing these kinds of things.”

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Opposition Congress had demanded a judicial probe into the Minister’s remarks on payment of bribes for postings.

Mr. Nagaraju said that he was not acquainted with Nandish and visited his home to offer condolences as the officer hailed from his (Kuruba) community. “When I reached the house, some party workers were present. These workers told me that he (Nandish) used to say that he had spent ₹70-80 lakh and was worried what to do next (as he was under suspension). So I asked them what he was going to achieve by spending ₹70-80 lakh to come here (to K.R. Puram).”

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The Minister accused the media of twisting his remarks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app