Minister takes U-turn on his ‘cash for post’ remarks, blames media

Municipal Administration Minister N. Nagaraju (MTB) on Monday made a U-turn on his “cash for post” remarks and said the media had twisted his remarks.

Speaking to reporters here, the Minister said that some party workers had told him that the late inspector K.H. Nandish had spent ₹70-80 lakh. “I only asked them what he aimed to achieve by spending ₹70-80 lakh.”

Last week, in the video shot on October 27, the day of Nandish’s death, Mr. Nagaraju is purportedly heard saying, “They collect money left, right and centre and get involved in all kinds of things. This is their tension. They pay ₹70-80 lakh for posting; this is their tension. They are doing these kinds of things.”

The Opposition Congress had demanded a judicial probe into the Minister’s remarks on payment of bribes for postings.

Mr. Nagaraju said that he was not acquainted with Nandish and visited his home to offer condolences as the officer hailed from his (Kuruba) community. “When I reached the house, some party workers were present. These workers told me that he (Nandish) used to say that he had spent ₹70-80 lakh and was worried what to do next (as he was under suspension). So I asked them what he was going to achieve by spending ₹70-80 lakh to come here (to K.R. Puram).”

The Minister accused the media of twisting his remarks.