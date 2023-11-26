Minister takes stock of drinking water situation in Mysuru

November 26, 2023 08:42 pm | Updated 08:42 pm IST - MYSURU

Even though Mysuru district is not facing any drinking water scarcity at present, the Minister in charge of the district H.C. Mahadevappa has advised district administration officials to take necessary steps to ensure there is no shortage of drinking water in the summer.

At a meeting convened by the Minister in charge of Mysuru district H.C. Mahadevappa in Mysuru on Saturday evening (November 25), officials of the Irrigation Department and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) said the drinking water situation appears set to remain comfortable till July 2025. However, they hoped that the monsoon rains next year will help shore up the water level in the reservoirs.

The meeting comes in the wake of the State government declaring a drought across most of the taluks in the State due to insufficient monsoon rains this year, leading to poor water levels in the reservoirs.

The water level in KRS reservoir and Kabini reservoir, the two main drinking water sources for the city and parts of the district, stood at 98.34 ft. against the maximum level of 124.8 ft. and 2273.61 against a maximum level of 2284 ft. respectively on Sunday morning.

Mr. Mahadevappa called upon the officials to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to ensure that there is no shortage of either drinking water or fodder for the cattle during the summer months.

MCC Commissioner Ashaad Ur Rahman said the MCC has drawn up contingency plans to ensure drinking water supply during the summer months. Contingency plans were in place if the water level in KRS reservoirs dips below the dead storage level when it becomes difficult to draw water from the dam, he said.

Mr. Mahadevappa and Deputy Commissioner of Mysuru K.V. Rajendra, who was also present at the meeting, advised the MCC Commissioner to take necessary steps to prevent seepage of water through unauthorised connections. Steps were necessary to prevent wastage of water as it accounts for as much as 15 per cent, MCC officials were told.

The Deputy Commissioner advised the officials to prepare contingency plans if borewells in their respective areas dried up during the summer. The officials should take steps now to ensure that an alternative is available in the summer, he said.

The officials have been advised to take up infrastructure repair works wherever necessary from the Jal Jeevan Mission funds and 15th State Finance Commission funds.

Mr. Rajendra informed the Minister in charge of the district that Mysuru district had enough funds in the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) to cope with the drinking water issues.

Meanwhile, the officials from the Agriculture and Veterinary Departments were instructed to take necessary steps to ensure availability of adequate fodder for the cattle during the coming months.

Cauvery action committee

Meanwhile, the Cauvery Action Committee has criticised the recent decision of the Cauvery Water Regulation Committee (CWRC) to Karnataka to make 3,216 cusecs of water available at Biligundlu every day for 38 days from November 24 for Tamil Nadu.

Condemning the Congress government in the State “remaining silent” on the issue, the Samithi’s leader Mugur Nanjundaswamy said the committee will soon mobilise political parties and other organisations to launch a protest on the issue.