Minister takes officials to task for pathetic condition of Koppal district hospital

December 23, 2023 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - KALABURAGI

Annoyed by the reports on the dismal state of the district hospital attached to Koppal Institute of Medical Sciences (KIMS) at the meeting that he convened to discuss the measures to be taken to contain the spread of COVID-19 in Koppal on Saturday, district in-charge Minister Shivaraj Tangadagi took officials, especially the director of the institute, to task.

“All are equal. All are entitled to get justice and equal facilities. The rich go to the private hospital and avail quality treatment. The poor come to the government hospitals. Should they suffer in government hospital just because they are poor? It is our responsibility to give them quality treatment,” Mr. Tangadagi said questioning the KIMS director whether or not he frequently visited the hospital and took stock of its condition.

The Minister set a 15-day deadline for correcting things and turning the hospital into a clean and safe health facility. He told the KIMS director to issue notices to lethargic government servants who failed to discharge their duties and take disciplinary action against errant officials.

“I want the entire hospital to be turned into a clean and hygienic health institution within 15 days. Replace the broken doors and windows. Clean the entire premises. Replace the defunct equipment. Nobody helps the poor people who come to the hospital for treatment. Many of the patients and their relatives sleep on the floors. Prepare a detailed report on the condition and requirements of the hospital and I will discuss it with the Medical Education Minister to correct the things,” he said.

COVID-19 preparation

Taking stock of the preparations that the district administration was making given fresh COVID-19 cases being reported, Mr. Tangadagi directed the officers to up the preparation so as to be ready to handle any kind of health crisis in the district.

“The fresh cases of COVID-19 with the sub-variant JN.1 virus are being widely reported in Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia and China. A few cases are reported in our neighbouring Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Goa. It is possible that the virus can spread to other places. The Koppal district administration should take all necessary measures to handle the situation. Lethargy on the part of officials in health issues will not be tolerated,” Mr. Tangadagi said.

The Minister also directed the officers to take up a special drive to sensitise the people, especially the old, sick, weak and those suffering with comorbidities, on the measures to be taken in view of rising cases of COVID-19.

“No case of new COVID-19 virus has been reported in Koppal so far. However, taking note of the cases being reported in the neighbouring states, we have begun preparations to handle the situation. The officials concerned are directed to get the suspected cases tested and follow the guidelines issued by the government. The Health Department should start an awareness drive immediately,” Deputy Commissioner Nalin Atul said during his briefing in the meeting.

As per the information, District Health and Family Welfare Officer Lingaraj provided, there were 440 dedicated oxygen beds – 80 beds in district hospital and 360 beds in taluk hospitals – ready for COVID-19 patients.

Legislator Raghavendra Hitnal, Superintendent of Police Savitri B. Kadi, Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Malagatti and others were present.

