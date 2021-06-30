Minister takes officials to task, asks them to work in coordination

He says ensuring sustainable development of Hubballi-Dharwad is the objective of the government

Minister for Urban Development Byrati Basavaraj, who reviewed various works under Smart City Scheme in Hubballi on Wednesday, took officials to task for shabby work and also for the works progressing at a slow pace.

Accompanied by senior officials, the Minister, who started inspection of the various works early in the morning, did not hide his displeasure over the slow pace and shabby work and in a few cases, asked the engineers to rectify the lacunae and submit a report to him along with photographs of completed works at the earliest.

At Tolanakere, a tank being developed under the Smart City Scheme, the Minister interacted with the morning walkers and sought their opinion. Irked by weeds that had grown along the embankment, Mr. Basasvaraj asked the officials to expedite the work and clear weeds immediately.

While inspecting the work on the link road connecting Renukanagar with Manasagiri Colony, the Minister openly expressed displeasure over the shabby work. “I want the road to be repaired immediately by taking up temporary work to make it motorable. And, send me photographs of the work done by evening,” he told the engineer concerned.

Later, the Minister held a review meeting at D.S. Karki Kannada Bhavan on projects taken up under various schemes and directed the officials to work in coordination to expedite the works and complete the projects within the deadline.

Mentioning that ensuring sustainable development of Hubballi-Dharwad is the objective of the government, he said that 58 works under Smart City Scheme have been taken up at a cost of ₹930 crore. Although 21 of these works have been completed, people and media have not been informed about it properly, he said and directed the officials to bring out a handbook on this by his next visit.

The Minister said that shortly the Chief Minister will initiate 24 x 7 water supply projects for Hubballi-Dharwad, Bengaluru, Belagavi and Kalaburagi.

Expressing displeasure over the slow pace of work on Nehru Stadium, the Minister ordered issue of notice to the contractor. “If the contractor fails to expedite the work, get another contractor to complete the work. A sum of ₹15 crore is being spent for beautification of Unkal Lake. However, there are a lot of complaints about sewage water entering water bodies and this needs to be rectified immediately,” he said.

‘Appoint coordinator’

Minister for Large and Medium Industries Jagadish Shettar urged Mr. Basavaraj to appoint another coordinating officer to oversee and coordinate works being taken up by various government agencies. “There is no coordination among officials of the corporation, Smart City, Urban Water Supply, HESCOM and BSNL. After works on underground drainage, the road is not relaid. Consequently, the people are forced to face hardships. Earlier, the Deputy Commissioner of Dharwad had been made the coordinator. However, because of the COVID-19 situation, he was not in a position to coordinate on this front,” he said.

The Minister said that the e-toilet concept under Smart City Scheme was a failure and asked the officials not to include e-toilets in the next phase of the Smart City projects. He also mentioned the delay in handing over land allotted to software companies in the twin cities.

Speaking at the review meeting, Hubballi Dharwad East MLA Prasad Abbayya sought to know why files on various projects of municipal corporation sent for approval to the Urban Development Directorate are kept pending for three-four months. Mr. Abbayya referred to the projects involving street lights, solid waste treatment plant and others. He also expressed displeasure over the slow pace of the Smart City projects, because of which residents are forced to face hardships.

Taking serious note of the issue, the Minister directed the officials to immediately to dispose of the files. Mr. Abbayya also urged the Minister to clear encroachments to facilitate early start to works to develop the Old Hubballi Market.

Director of Urban Development Kaveri, Director of Urban Planning Murali, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer B. Susheela, Municipal Commissioner Suresh Itnal, Managing Director of Hubballi Dharwad Smart City Limited (HDSCL) Shakeel Ahmed, Chairman of Hubballi Dharwad Urban Development Authority (HDUDA) Nagesh Kalburgi, HDUDA Commissioner N.H. Kummannavar and others participated.