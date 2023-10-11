Minister takes Dharwad officials to task, directs them to ensure effective use of funds released for govt. schemes

October 11, 2023 07:05 pm | Updated 07:05 pm IST - HUBBALLI

Making no effort to hide his displeasure over officials being unable to provide proper information on the progress of various projects and availability of grants, Labour Minister and district in-charge Santosh Lad has issued a warning that strict action will be taken, if they fail to ensure effective utilisation of funds.

Chairing a trimonthly review meeting of Karnataka Development Programme (KDP) in Dharwad on Wednesday, Mr. Lad took to task the officials who failed to ensure efficient utilisation of grants released for various government programmes.

“It appears that some of the officials come to the meeting to drink tea and coffee and are not serious about people’s issues. They do not have any statistics with them. Such a casual approach will invite strict action. If you do not change your attitude, you will be suspended in the next meeting,” he told them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Minister got furious after Chief Engineer of Minor Irrigation Department N.S. Bhajantri failed to answer him and asked Deputy Commissioner Gurudatta Hegde to issue show-cause notice to him.

Mr. Lad directed the officials to take the requisite measures to ensure that all the government programmes reached the general public without any delay. He asked them to take the drought situation seriously. “All the eight taluks in Dharwad district have been declared drought-hit. Ensure that the farmers and the general public are not affected in any manner. Take steps to ensure regular drinking water supply in villages and also that there is enough fodder for cattle,” he told the officials.

Water supply

Mr. Lad said that apart from 16 tmcft of water available at Renuka Sagar Reservoir, water is also available in Neersagar and so villages or urban pockets should not face drinking water shortage. Already, the local tanks have been filled and wherever there is a need, water is being supplied through tankers, he said.

Pointing out to complaints regarding muddy water being supplied in some localities of Hubballi Dharwad, the Minister sought answers from HDMC Commissioner Eshwar Ullagaddi on the issue.

Mr. Ullagaddi clarified that a small portion of an overhead tank had collapsed resulting in water turning muddy. To rectify it, a water filter will be installed to ensure residents receive clean water.

The Minister also expressed displeasure over the functioning style of L&T company which has been entrusted with maintenance of water supply in the twin cities.

He asked the company representatives to convey to their senior officials to ensure their mandatory attendance in the next meeting. Mr. Lad stressed the need for expediting the flyover works in Hubballi.

Sericulture, horticulture

He also emphasised the need for officials to motivate farmers to opt for sericulture, fisheries and horticulture crops. This apart, the area under cultivation for the famous Alphonso mango variety of Dharwad and the Navalur guavas should expand and more farmers should be encouraged to take up horticulture, he said.

Concurring with the Minister, Navalgund MLA N.H. Konaraddi said that some of the officials in the Horticulture Department and Social Forestry are not providing any information to farmers and are not serious about their work.

Pointing out that farmers in Gadag and Haveri have received interim relief under crop insurance, Mr. Konaraddi urged the Minister to take up the matter of getting interim relief released to farmers of the district too.

Responding to the issue, Mr. Gurudatta Hegde [Deputy Commissioner] said that he will hold talks with insurance company officials at the earliest.

Chief Whip in the Legislative Council Saleem Ahmed raised the issue of administering requisite vaccination for cattle and creating more awareness on government schemes.

MLAs Mahesh Tenginakai and M.R. Patil, Zilla Panchayat Chief Executive Officer Swaroopa T.K. Police Commissioner Renuka Sukumar, Superintendent of Police Gopal Byakod, NWKRTC managing director S. Bharath and others were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.