  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Full list of semifinal matches, timings, dates, live streaming details

Minister takes bank officials to task for lethargy in implementing government-sponsored schemes

December 11, 2022 07:26 pm | Updated 07:26 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Sunday.

Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi addressing presspersons in Hubballi on Sunday. | Photo Credit: KIRAN BAKALE

Making no attempt to hide his displeasure, Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines Pralhad Joshi on Sunday took bank officials to task for their reported lethargy in the implementation of government-sponsored schemes, including MUDRA Yojna.

The incident happened when the officials of the Lead Bank of Dharwad district visited him at his residence in Hubballi on Sunday.

The Union Minister told them about the complaints he had received with regard to disposing of applications for assistance under various State and Central government-sponsored schemes, including the Pradhan Mantri MUDRA Yojna (PMMY).

“You neither have concern for the poor nor for budding entrepreneurs who approach you for financial assistance,” he said, expressing his displeasure over the failure of the bank officials to help the poor.

The Union Minister said that he has data regarding such applications and also the delay by the officials in disposing them of. And, he will bring it to the notice of the Union Finance Minister.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.