Minister Suresh Kumar visits Polali Rajarajeshwari temple

MANGALURU

10 July 2020 15:11 IST

Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar visited Polali Rajarajeshwari temple, on the outskirts of Mangaluru, on Friday and offered thanksgiving prayers for the recent SSLC examinations going on smoothly in the State.

Speaking over phone from Polali the Minister told The Hindu that it was a thanksgiving visit. “I came here on a suggestion from my wife. It is a personal visit.”

Bantwal MLA Rajesh Naik U. was with the Minister when he visited the Polali temple around noon.

The Minister then left for Dharmasthala to visit the Manjunatha temple in the evening, sources said.