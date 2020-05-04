Minister Suresh Kumar directs DPI officials to be ready to hold SSLC exam

Signalling an end to the anxious wait of lakhs of students, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar on Monday asked the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) to start preparations to hold the SSLC examination. However, the dates have not been finalised.

In a videoconference meeting with the Deputy Directors of Public Instruction of all 34 educational districts in the State, the Minister was informed that students were eagerly waiting for an announcement on exam dates. Speaking after the meeting, he said all 34 DDPIs and other senior officials were of the opinion that the exam should be conducted as it is part of a crucial stage in the students’ lives.

He also said that officials were told to make changes in seating arrangements to ensure that sufficient distancing is maintained. They were also directed to prepare, after a spot inspection, and submit to the heads of districts a report on the additional exam centres and other facilities needed for holding the exam smoothly.

“I have also directed officials to ensure precautionary measures such as keeping sanitisers in exam halls, wearing masks, and temperature checks are all taken,” Mr. Suresh Kumar added.

The State government had to put off the SSLC exam in the wake of the spread of COVID-19. It was originally scheduled from March 27 to April 9.

Revision classes

The Minister also said that the Doordarshan Chandana channel would start telecasting revision classes for SSLC students in English in a few days. Revision classes for Kannada-medium students are already being telecast.

“I have directed the officials concerned to make sure that revision classes in English are also telecast. The shooting has begun, and the classes will be telecast from Thursday or Friday,” he said.